Statesboro Arbor Day tree planting is 4 p.m. Friday

The City of Statesboro Tree Board and local Girl Scout troops will host a “Planting the Future” Arbor Day celebration. The tree planting is set for 4 p.m. Friday at Renaissance Park, located on the corner of West Jones Ave. and Parker St. next to the Statesboro Community Garden.

“I think the more people know about trees and are educated about how amazing they are, the more they will work to care for and protect them in their yards and communities,” said Shawn Diddie, chair of the Statesboro Tree Board. “Trees provide oxygen, improve air quality, conserve water, decrease runoff, preserve soil and sustain wildlife. The tree board hopes that in hosting events like Planting the Future, we’re able to highlight the importance of trees and demonstrate the impact they can have right here in Statesboro.”

According to a release from the city, members of the community are invited to commemorate Arbor Day with the Statesboro Tree Board and Girl Scouts by taking part in expanding Statesboro’s existing tree canopy.

“The Planting the Future event promises to be both educational and interactive with opportunities for attendees to shovel soil, plant trees and even take home free seedlings,” the release stated.

Tree board members will be on-site sharing literature and best practices for seedling planting and care.

The first American Arbor Day took place in Nebraska in 1872. In the 152 years since, Arbor Day has been celebrated nationwide on the last Friday in April with many states celebrating on a day that coincides with the best tree planting weather and conditions for its region. For example, the state of Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February.

During the Feb. 6 Statesboro City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Shari Barr, who presided over the meeting in the mayor’s absence, signed a proclamation officially recognizing Feb. 16 as Arbor Day in the City of Statesboro.





Tree City USA

Also, the City of Statesboro was recognized during the council meeting by Paul Kitchens, Bulloch County Chief Ranger for the Georgia Forestry Commission, along with Ranger Garrett Anderson, for receiving a Tree City USA designation for the 31st year in a row. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” says Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Statesboro are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Statesboro achieved the Tree City USA designation for meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.





Henry Clay

The Statesboro City Council also recognized retiring tree board member Henry Clay during the February 6 council meeting. A founding member of the Statesboro Tree Board and an International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist, Clay has served on the board for over 40 years and was instrumental in establishing and recording the city’s tree inventory in 1988.

For questions about the Planting the Future event or for more information on how you can get involved in protecting and expanding Statesboro’s tree canopies and green spaces, contact Shawn Diddie, chair of the Statesboro Tree Board at shawndiddie1971@gmail.com.



