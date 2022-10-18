State of Region, Business Expo is Monday

The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber is partnering with the Development Authority of Bulloch County to host the first ever State of the Region & Business Expo on Monday, Oct. 24 at J.I. Clements Stadium, home of Georgia Southern Eagles baseball.

According to a release from the Chamber, the event is set to start at 6 p.m. with networking and food. Stadium favorites like hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, peanuts and Cracker Jacks will be served.

Between 6 and 7 p.m., attendees are invited to visit the 30+ vendors down on the field, while listening to game day songs and performances by Georgia Southern cheerleaders and more.

Between 7 and 8 p.m. several area and local leaders will address economic issues in the region, including Benjy Thompson, CEO of the Development Authority of Bulloch County, and Trip Tollison, the CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

Gov. Brian Kemp will then deliver the keynote address about recent economic development announcements in the region.

“We are very excited about this event and look forward to celebrating with each of you,” said Jennifer Davis, president of the Chamber.

Tickets for members are $50 and non-member tickets are $100. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.statesboro-chamber.org or by calling (912) 764-6111. According to the release, there will be no registration at the event, due to the anticipated crowd size. All attendees must be pre-registered.

In the release, the Chamber thanks the event’s Presenting Sponsor – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport; Venue Sponsor – Georgia Southern University; Premier Sponsors – Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, Georgia Ports Authority and Renasant Bank; Champion Sponsor – Hire Dynamics; Executive Sponsors – EMC Engineering, The Foxhall, Hargray, Responsive Technology Partners, and Savannah Economic Development Authority; Community Sponsors – Bulloch First, Bulloch Solutions, Capstone Benefits Consulting, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Georgia Power, Maxwell-Reddick & Associates, Morris Bank, Ogeechee Technical College and Synovus.