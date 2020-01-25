State, county investigating fatal fire in Portal

The identity of a person killed Thursday in a house fire in Portal is pending an autopsy, said Bulloch County fire Chief Christopher Ivey.

“The 40-year-old, single-wide mobile home was nearly destroyed by the blaze,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Though it cannot be directly linked to starting the fire, a space heater was found in the area of origin.

“Please be sure to practice extreme caution when using space heaters in your home.”

Bulloch County firefighters were called to Spell-Mincey Road around 2 p.m. Thursday, where they found the mobile home engulfed in flames, Ivey said.

According to information dispatched over police radio Thursday, citizens who discovered the fire tried to get someone to come to the door by knocking, but no one answered.

Ivey said firefighters entered the home after the flames were extinguished and located a body, which King said was found in a master bedroom. A dog also died in the fire.

The body was sent for an autopsy Friday. The state fire marshal’s office is assisting the Bulloch County Fire Department, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch in investigating the blaze.

The unidentified man is the third victim to perish in a Georgia fire in 2020.

