SPD seeks public’s help in Saturday shooting

Statesboro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying who shot a woman late Saturday night.

According to a release from SPD Capt. Jared Akins, officers patrolling the area of Pine Street in Statesboro heard shots fired in the area about 11:30 p.m. Akins said officers responded and secured the area, and they were notified shortly afterward that a 20-year-old woman had been transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

“The woman had been struck by gunfire and was transferred to Memorial in Savannah,” Akins said. “She is expected to be released from care today.”

Akins said detectives responded and spent several hours processing the scene.

“The incident took place after a large gathering was dispersed by officers on another street, and certain … participants arrived on Pine Street to continue the party,” Akins said.

Detectives believe multiple witnesses were present when the shots were fired and are requesting the public’s help in identifying the motive for the shooting and the participants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Detective Jodie Tanner at (912) 764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.