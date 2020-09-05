SPD officers help homeless victim of fraud

Two Statesboro police officers went beyond the call of duty recently to help an elderly man left homeless due to criminal activity.



The 74-year-old was found living in a Statesboro parking lot, but through efforts by SPD Lt. Tony Gore and SPD Sgt. Rosalyn Byrd, he is now safe, said Sara Sutton, community information specialist for the Police Department. Not only were the man's immediate needs met, but police are actively investigating the fraud that left him without a home.

Gore was on duty

Aug. 16 when he "checked on a man apparently living in a vacant lot," Sutton said. "The next day, when he observed the man was still in the lot, he delved deeper into the man's situation. He asked Sgt. Byrd for assistance, and the two determined that the man was the victim of an elder exploitation case."

As of Friday, there had not yet been any arrests made, but officers continue to work the case, said Statesboro police Chief Mike Broadhead.

Byrd and Gore discovered the victim had been stripped of his money and kicked out of his home, Sutton said. They called Bulloch County EMS to attend to him.

Through her investigation, Byrd learned the man's caretakers "had stolen his money and evicted him," then continued to use the man's debit card, she said.

Byrd did not simply conduct an investigation but took a personal interest in the victim's comfort and well-being, Sutton said. She "arranged for the man to get a bath and a fresh change of clothing and, using all of her knowledge of community resources, was able to get the man placed in a residential home in Sylvania," she said. "Byrd then began to seek charges against the caretakers."

There is more than one person involved, Broadhead said.

"Interviews are being lined up," he said. "We can't comment specifically on the criminal investigation until each of the involved parties has had an opportunity to explain their involvement."

Gore and Byrd were praised on the SPD Facebook page.

"These officers are to be commended for identifying and helping a member of our community," the social media post read. "Their willingness to reach out to an apparently homeless individual, and dig deeper into his situation, led to getting true help for a man in need. They are to be commended for their care and concern for a member of our community, and for displaying true compassion to a person in need of assistance."

Both Byrd and Gore said they welcomed the opportunity to help.

"It is always great to be able to help someone in need," Byrd said. "That's why we all get into this job, to help people."

Broadhead said he is proud to have such compassionate officers in his department.

"I truly believe that a police department can have an impact on the quality of life in every community," he said. "In order for that impact to be positive, you have to have the right people in place. We are working hard at SPD to make sure that we have the right people. It is always gratifying to hear that our officers are out having a positive impact."

