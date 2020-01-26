Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Lingenfelser

For as long as I can remember, my first cousin, Justin, and I always wager a friendly bet on Super Bowl Sunday, getting behind our team of choice. The loser takes the winner out for a drink or favorite appetizer, and it’s always a fun time together.

A question from one of my Instagram friends was asked recently: Do you have a favorite game day appetizer recipe? Why, yes I do! In fact, it was one of the first recipes I ever wrote about when I began my blog more than eight years ago. I titled the post, “The Buffalo Chicken Dip That Never Disappoints.” That’s right, Buffalo Chicken Dip is my favorite, go-to game day appetizer, and with just five ingredients, anyone can make it.

Creamy and cheesy, with a kick, it bakes in just 25 minutes, and you can serve it with tortilla chips, celery sticks or crackers. I love to make this hot dip for my friends and family, and always prepare it when I have a crowd over. It’s not Super Bowl Sunday until this dip comes out of the oven! For more recipes like this one, visit SomeKindaGood.com.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is the author of “Some Kinda Good,” a culinary TV personality and food enthusiast. She writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Some Kinda Good Buffalo Chicken Dip







Ingredients

8 oz. block cream cheese, softened

10 oz. can buffalo-syle premium chicken breast

½ cup ranch dressing

1 tablespoon pickled jalapeno juice

Pickled jalapenos

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper, to taste





In a small, shallow casserole dish, spread cream cheese until the bottom of the dish is evenly coated. Top the cream cheese with chicken, and season with salt and pepper. Pour the ranch dressing and jalapeno juice over the chicken, spreading evenly. Sprinkle a few jalapenos on top. Cover the mixture with cheese. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. Allow to cool for about 10 minutes before eating.



