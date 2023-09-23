Shootout in Statesboro leaves three wounded

Statesboro Police are investigating an incident that left three people suffering from gunshot wounds during an apparent shootout early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD officers heard multiple gunshots fired from the area of Pine Street and Johnson Street in Statesboro at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

“Officers arrived on scene to find gunshots still being exchanged between individuals attending a very large ‘after party’ in that block,” Akins said in the release.

As a result of the shots being fired in the middle of a large group, Akins said three individuals went to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle presenting with gunshot wounds.

A fourth was transported by Bulloch County EMS to EGRMC with a non-gunshot leg injury.

One of the gunshot victims was later transported by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Akins said.

“Multiple detectives responded to process the crime scene, which spanned several blocks,” Akins said. “Detectives believe there are many potential witnesses who were in the crowd and who can identify the shooters.”

Akins said updates would be provided as they develop.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus a message.