Sheriff’s Office investigating 8 entering auto incidents

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating eight entering auto incidents and one stolen vehicle that all occurred sometime Tuesday night in the Forest Heights Country Club area.

Two incidents each occurred on Evergreen Drive, Mobley Drive and Palomino Path and one each on Surrey Lane and Tennessee Walk.

Chief Deputy Bill Black said the Criminal Investigation Division is looking into each incident and is seeking video or any other evidence from residents in the areas. Black also cautioned county residents to be on the lookout for more entering auto incidents.

“It’s been our experience that in these type of events where they have success in a large number of entering autos, they are likely to strike again,” Black said. “It may even be in the same area.”

According to incident reports provided by the Sheriff’s Office, a doorbell camera at the residence on Surrey Lane where two vehicles were entered recorded footage showing two people walking around the area and in other driveways with flashlights. However, the people were too far away to get a proper description, the reported stated.

Each report also indicated that the vehicles were left unlocked, which Black said many entering auto offenders are looking for.

“Please lock your vehicle,” Black said. “That can be a significant deterrent.”

Among the items stolen from the vehicles were a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun and a LCP .380 caliber Ruger handgun. Also, several wallets containing cash and credit cards and personal items like a Social Security card were taken from the vehicles.

In the incident at the home on Tennessee Walk, the homeowner believes his 2016 Ford Explorer was stolen after a spare key for the Explorer was found in his other vehicle that had been entered on his property.

Also, in an incident on Tuesday night, a vehicle was found in a ditch on Surrey Lane that was later discovered to have been reported stolen from Barnwell, S.C. In case the vehicle was connected to the entering auto offenders, a K-9 was called to the scene to search for any possible offenders. None were located and the search was suspended.

It is not known if the recovered stolen vehicle is related to the entering auto incidents, Black said.

Anyone with information about the entering incidents is asked to call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 764-8888.