Shakevia Brown named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Shakevia Brown, Clinical Systems Support on the Physician Clinics Administration team, its Employee of the Month for June.

Brown began her career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2017.

Here is an excerpt from his nomination form: "Shakevia uses her knowledge and expertise to help any department within the hospital, and not just work with our physician clinics. That is what a great employee will do. They wake up each day, seeing how they can make the entire organization stronger; not just how they can make their own day easier.

“During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we began using telehealth services for the first time ever at our employed clinics. This was a group effort that took many to successfully implement, but Shakevia took the lead on visiting each office and working with staff members and providers to help roll out this new initiative and get everyone excited about the new process. She took the time to meet with each provider and walk them through the process, getting each of them well versed on how to see their patients via telehealth. She provided printed out step-by-step instructions, and made these new virtual visits easy to access and implement.

“As a result of this effort, our employed clinics have performed well over 6,000 telehealth visits over the past year. In addition, Shakevia has been instrumental in helping to guide other departments in their implementation of telehealth services, from Rehabilitation Services to Pain Management, as well as provide support to help improve our scheduling processes across the board.

“She also helped identify an interface that led to an easier, automated way of flowing data between two computer systems our hospital and clinics use daily.

“Every day, she seizes the opportunity to learn, improve, and work smarter. Shakevia always demonstrates a positive, can-do attitude and is a role model for other employees. Her answer to every question is 'Yes, we can do it!'. She is willing and able to work with anyone at any time, and continues to help out with any project, large or small. She thinks outside the box and is always looking for ways she can help us improve and become even stronger as an organization."

"We commend Shakevia on her tremendous efforts over the past year, and are proud to have her on our team at EGRMC," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. "She continues to go above and beyond the call of duty, and is well deserving of this honorable award."