Second annual Teal Ribbon Run 5K and Fun Run helps Advocacy Center

The second annual Teal Ribbon Run 5K and Fun Run was held March 5 at Georgia Southern University.

Benefitting the Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, the event was held at the Anderson Pavilion.

SRSAC is a nonprofit designated by the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit to serve Bulloch, Jenkins, Screven and Effingham counties. The Teal House also serves surrounding counties not in the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, as needed.

Olivia Huling, 3, center, gets exciting after mom points out dad PK closing in on the finish line to her and sister Emily, 7. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/ staff Lily Gray, SRSAC executive director, said she wanted to thank everyone who participated in the race, as well as all the sponsors and individual fundraisers for the event.

"We would be nothing without the support from the community and our partners," she said. "The Teal House is so thankful for everyone's participation and (we) look forward to continuing our work and services in the community."

Fay Blythe and son Brady, 11, get some encouragement as they arrive at the finish line. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/ staff Overall Male category winner was 17-year-old Dylan Le Tourneau, while Overall Female winner was Libby Le Tourneau, 49.

Jim Buchanan, 64, won in the Male 60 & Over category, while Lois Roberts, 79, won in the Female division of the same category.

Taking first place in the Female 14 & Under category was Gabby Devine, 14, while Nate Devine, 11, took first place in the Male 14 & Under category.