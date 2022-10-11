Schools Job Fair set for October 25

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools Public Relations Director Hayley Greene, a pop-up job fair will be held Tuesday, October 25, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School.

The event will help fill non-teaching positions across the district's 19 schools and offices.

Multiple positions are available, including paraprofessionals, accounting specialists, bookkeepers, school secretaries, painters, custodians, bus drivers, diesel mechanics, groundskeepers, and head cashiers and food assistants with school food services.

Guests can also learn about the substitute and part-time employment opportunities with the school district as well as pay scales and benefits.

Anyone who attend the job fair may register to receive one of two special prizes sponsored by the school district's employee benefits broker, NFP.

While the event will focus on non-teaching positions, school administrators, teachers, and nurses can apply for open positions online at www.bullochschools.org/jobs.

Those unable to attend the fair may also apply online.

Jobs are posted throughout the year as positions come available.

The school district is Bulloch County’s second-largest employer with more than 2,265 employees.



