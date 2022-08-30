S.C. couple admit to stealing mail in Bulloch, Statesboro

A South Carolina man who stole mail from the mailboxes of Bulloch County residents and other areas admitted in U.S. District Court in Statesboro Monday to using information gleaned from stolen mail to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims.

Michael H. Boatright of Chesterfield, S.C., now awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, also of Chesterfield, awaits sentencing after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“These thefts weren’t just a matter of swiping letters from private citizens’ rural mailboxes; Boatwright and Napier took their crimes several steps further by using that mail to steal sensitive information and individuals’ identities,” Estes said. “They will now be held accountable for invading the privacy and financial security of innocent victims.”

As described in court documents and proceedings, Boatwright, 33, and Napier, 29, called themselves the “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde” when, in a period from about November 2020 to June 2021, they drove around Georgia, South Carolina and Florida to steal mail from mailboxes, capturing personal identifying information from the stolen mail, and then using that information to gain access and control of their victims’ bank accounts.

Using that information, the two stole, or attempted to steal, hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims, including those residing in the Statesboro area, with actual and attempted financial losses of nearly $1.5 million.

“The United States Postal Inspection Service mission is to defend the mail system from criminal misuse,” said Juan A. Vargas, acting inspector in charge of the Miami Division. “Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners will continue to be vigilant investigating and pursuing mail thieves.”

The Statesboro Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office assisted the investigation by the Jacksonville and Savannah offices of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Porter.