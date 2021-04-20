‘Sample and Stroll’ offers tasty tour of downtown Statesboro

The public is invited to a tasty tour of downtown Statesboro Thursday.

Folks will sample local eats, sip a drink and stroll through the history that Statesboro has to offer on the tour.

The free tours will be offered at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. People are required to pre-register as there is a limit on the size of groups to ensure proper social distancing. To register, call the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912)764-7227 or email at mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com

The tour will include stops at multiple restaurants in downtown, including Bull & Barrel, Honey Specialties and other eateries.

The tour will start at the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority office at 10 Siebald St. and end at Eagle Creek Brewery, located at 106 Savannah Ave for some bites and drinks.

Due to COVID-19, the DSDA’s monthly First Fridays have been put on hold. However, in order to keep the community involved in what downtown is offering, the DSDA is continuing “Downtown Tours: Discovering all the antique wonders and history from beautiful Downtown Statesboro with walking tours around the heart of the city”

Each month, the DSDA chooses a theme related to the stops that guides follow. The theme for April is “Sample and Stroll.”

"Downtown Statesboro has a variety of unique shops, tasty restaurants and the greatest concentration of entrepreneur owned businesses. Support these small shops and show them some love in 2021," said Allen Muldrew executive director for Downtown Statesboro Development Authority.