Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in December by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Dec. 5

➤ Tandoor & Tap, 40 East Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed black organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize with frequency that prevents buildup. Hand-washing sinks must have a sign and only be used for handwashing. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





Dec. 7

➤ Southern Palace, 224 South Main Street

▲ Score: 73

Certified food safety manager (CFSM) certification expired. Obtain immediately. Correct by Dec. 18. Observed raw chicken stored above produce in walk-in cooler. Observed raw shrimp above sauce containers in walk-in cooler. Food shall be protected from cross-contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly separated raw and ready-to-eat food items. Observed buildup on inside of ice machine and ice baffle. Observed crusted debris on scoop for chips. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Increase cleaning frequency of food contact surfaces. Correct by Dec. 18. Observed improper storage of rice scoops in water; temperature below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge stored scoops in water temping at 135 degrees F. Observed shopping bags being used as food storage bags. Single-service and single-use articles may not be reused. Correct by Dec. 11. Observed multiple non-food contact surfaces -- shelving in coolers, main island shelving, reach-in cooler and side of cooking equipment -- covered in debris throughout kitchen area. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by Dec. 11. Observed employee items and food improperly stored throughout kitchen with restaurant food items. Areas designated for employees to eat, drink and use tobacco shall be located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Corrected on-site. Observed multiple rat droppings above dishwasher. Observed multiple flies in the kitchen area. Ensure pest control operator treats and inspects area. Control pests. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by: routinely inspecting incoming shipments of food and supplies, routinely inspecting the premises for evidence of pests, using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under regulations and by eliminating harborage conditions. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Starbucks at Georgia Southern, 1 Georgia Avenue P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris in reach-in cooler. Observed ice buildup in walk-in freezer. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Vino 1910, 22 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 9

➤ Forest Heights Country Club, 3772 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 77

Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean food contact surfaces regularly to prevent accumulations. Observed foods in walk-in cooler with internal temperatures of 58 degrees F. Repair cooler. Discard foods. Discontinue use of cooler until checked by health authority. Observed foods in reach-in cooler on front prep line with internal temperatures of 45, 51 and 54 degrees F. Observed cooler containing sauces with internal ambient temperature 49 degrees F. Observed cooked rice and cheeses in reach-in cooler missing 7-day discard date. Observed food prep workers not wearing hair restraints. Observed food prep workers wearing rings and watches. Observed debris on clean plates stored on shelves. Observed debris in reach-in coolers. Observed rusted shelving in reach-in coolers. Observed water holding in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed damaged/missing ceiling tiles. Observed damage to floor. Inspector: Robinson.

Reinspection score: 92 (Dec. 14)

Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean food contact surfaces regularly to prevent accumulations. Observed water holding in bottom of reach-in cooler on prep line. Observed minor debris on freezer floor. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ It's Thyme, 2354 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.





Dec. 12

➤ D's Friendly Diner, 503 Northside Drive East Suite A

▲ Score: 91

Observed employee's jacket, keys and gum stored inside hand sink. Hand sink must be accessible at all times. Observed organic matter on ice machine shield. Clean food contact surfaces regularly to prevent accumulations. Observed sanitizer buckets missing proper sanitizer pressure. Observed broken seal on reach-in cooler. Observed excessive debris in bottom of reach-in coolers and freezer. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Paul's Catering & Bartending Services, 48 Hill Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Smith.

➤ Uncle Shug's On Main, 434 South Main Street

▲ Score: 85

Observed handwashing sink in back kitchen used for food preparation not supplied with hand-washing soap. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent handwashing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by Dec. 13. Observed the inside of the storage bag for seasoning mix unclean with sauce/mustard. Seasoning is used for multiple food items. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by Dec. 13. Observed multiple wet wiping cloths stored on prep tables. Cloths in-use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under Department of Public Health (DPH) rules. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored wiping cloths. Observed scoop stored in stagnant water temping at 69 degrees F. Observed ice scoops stored in water with handles submerged. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container; in the food that is not time/temperature-controlled for safety; on a clean portion of the food preparation table or cooking equipment only if the in-use utensil and the food-contact surface of the food preparation table or cooking equipment are cleaned and sanitized at a frequency specified under DPH regulations; in running water of sufficient velocity to flush particulates to the drain, if used with moist food such as ice cream or mashed potatoes; in a clean, protected location if the utensils, such as ice scoops, are used only with a food that is not time/temperature control for safety food; or in a container of water if the water is maintained at a temperature of at least 135 degrees F (57°C) and the container is cleaned at a frequency specified under DPH regulations. Correct by Dec. 15. Observed non-food contact surfaces -- inside of reach-in cooler, side of cooking equipment and shelving -- with debris and buildup. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by Dec. 15. Observed several stained tiles in kitchen and dirty filters in the kitchen/prep area. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by Dec. 15. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 15

➤ Chattanooga Subway #3215, 216 Lanier Drive

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup on soda nozzle of drink fountain. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Inspector: Smith.





Dec. 16

➤ Fire Cannon, LLC, dba Firehouse Subs, 600 Brannen Street Suite B

▲ Score: 98

Observed single-use cups as scoops for dry seasonings. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in the food with their handles above the top of the food and the container. Correct by Dec. 19. Observed employee's keys and phone stored next to customer cups without protection from contamination. Designated areas for employee activity needed to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service articles. Correct by Dec. 19. Inspector: Smith.