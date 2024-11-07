Rocky Ford family invites everyone to have a barbecue sandwich Saturday

A Rocky Ford family who lost their home due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby is inviting everyone in need on Saturday to enjoy a free barbecue sandwich, to pick up some canned goods and to feel like their community cares about them.

April Holmes and her mother Patricia Holmes said they will be at the caution light in downtown Rocky Ford beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with Vandy’s barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks to give out to anyone who would like a meal.

“With Debby and then Helene, it’s been a rough time for all of us,” April Holmes said. “We’ve always been the type of family to help others even if we’re having some problems, too.”

Holmes said in addition to the sandwiches, free canned goods and other items to assist people would be available at Saturday’s event.

“This isn’t just for folks in Rocky Ford,” Holmes said. “Statesboro, Sylvania, Swainsboro. Everyone who needs a little help is welcome to join us.”

She said her family remains in the midst of recovering from Debby.

As Debby’s rains continued falling the afternoon of Aug. 6, Holmes said she and her mother Patricia weren’t that concerned the waters would significantly affect their home on Scarboro Highway in Rocky Ford.

Afterall, in the 46 years since Patricia Holmes and her husband built the home, there had never been any issues with flooding.

The Rocky Ford home of Patricia Holmes is shown on the night of Aug. 6, completely flooded due to the rains from Tropical Storm Debby.



But as the rain kept falling, April Holmes said after her mother woke her from a nap that evening, she saw the carpet of a room was now soaked and water was starting to come into the house.

“Soon, we knew we had to leave, but the only way out was to wade through water that was already up to my shoulders and get to a car,” she said.

April Holmes made it to the car, but her mother was too frightened to try to get there. Holmes said her sister went back to the house and helped get her mother to safety.

They drove to the house of April Holmes’ father in Portal, where he had not suffered any flooding issues.

Two months later, April and her mother are still at her father’s house. Eventually, the water inside the Holmes’ Rocky Ford home reached half way up the walls. The mold and mildew soon made the house unlivable and will need to be demolished, April Holmes said.

She said her mother kept insurance on the home, but the insurance company has refused to pay for covering the replacement of the home.

“We are working with FEMA and the state to see what our options are,” she said.

But on Saturday afternoon, Patricia and April Holmes will be in downtown Rocky Ford trying to offer a little help to anyone who may need a little boost.

“If we can help others out, as well, that makes all of us happy,” April Holmes said. “Come on out.”