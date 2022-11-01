Rincon man convicted of killing whistleblower

A Rincon man was convicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to kill a witness and several other charges for his role in a conspiracy to kill a whistleblower who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers.

A jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty after a five-day trial to all charges against Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States. He also was convicted of conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, conspiracy to conceal, harbor and shield illegal alien and money laundering Conspiracy.

David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia said the charges carry a statutory minimum sentence of life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

Additionally, Rangel-Rubio’s brother, Pablo Rangel-Rubio, 53, also of Rincon, and Higinio Perez-Bravo, 52, of Savannah, await sentencing after pleading guilty in the conspiracy to kill Eliud Montoya, a United States citizen.

Montoya blew the whistle on a scheme of hiring and mistreating illegal aliens and was murdered August 19, 2017, near his home in Garden City.

“This jury verdict brings resounding resolution to any doubts about the culpability of these defendants in this horrific conspiracy to kill a man who threatened their illegal and lucrative labor-trafficking scheme,” Estes said. “We commend our law enforcement partners who solved this brutal murder and paved the way to holding these criminals accountable.”

As reflected in court records and evidence presented to the jury, Pablo Rangel-Rubio worked as a supervisor at Wolf Tree – a contract company that performed tree-cutting services on utility rights-of-way.

Working with his brother, Juan Rangel-Rubio – also a Mexican citizen illegally present in the United States – the two schemed to hire illegal aliens to work for the company, and then routed the illegal aliens’ paychecks to their own bank accounts where they skimmed a portion of the pay for themselves.

As a result of this scheme, the conspirators netted more than $3.5 million.

Montoya, who also worked at Wolf Tree, saw his colleagues being mistreated and complained to the company and to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. After Montoya blew the whistle on the scheme, Pablo Rangel-Rubio arranged for his murder by paying Perez-Bravo for the use of his vehicles and to act as the getaway driver when Juan Rangel-Rubio shot Mr. Montoya to death.

Sentencings for all three defendants will begin later this month in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Garden City Police Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.