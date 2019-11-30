Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Aug. 20

➤ Julia P. Bryant Elementary School, 766 Williams Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed tea pot that was pitted and not easily cleanable. Discard teapot. Observed mop sitting in water; needs to be hung to dry. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 96

Observed food items in freezer not labeled with common food name. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Uncle Shug's On Main, 434 South Main Street

▲ Score: 89

Observed a hand sink missing soap and paper towels. Also had a scrubber inside the hand sink. Observed build-up of food on can opener's blade and organic build-up on the ice machine. Observed hoods and fryers that need to be cleaned out. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Waffle House #2310, 30 Eddie Rushing Drive

▲ Score: 94

Observed hand sink with a bottle of cleaner solution in it; corrected on-site. Observed serving plates stored with surface up instead of being inverted. Observed melted spatula that was not easily cleanable. Corrected on-site; spatula was discarded. Observed food debris in fridge and food debris in cabinet where clean dishes are stored. Inspector: Randall.

Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

Score: 90

Observed personal drink stored on food prep counter without lid and straw. Store personal items in designated area. Observed chemical spray bottle without proper label. Label all toxic substances. Observed debris on floors. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Laura Moore.





Aug. 21

➤ Southeast Bulloch High School, P.O. Box 68, Brooklet

Score: 97

Observed dented cans stored in dry storage not separated. Must designate area for dented cans. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brooklet

Score: 95

Observed debris on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; can opener blade was cleaned and sanitized. Observed pans stacked wet to dry. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Vandy's BBQ, Statesboro Mall

Score: 92

Observed ribs in reach-in cooler past discard date (08/19/2019). Corrected on-site; food discarded. Observed BBQ sauces stored in dirty water in hot-hold unit. Must be stored in clean and dry location. Observed food debris on floors, walls and ceilings. clean kitchen and food prep areas thoroughly. Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 23

➤ Baja Boro, 711 South Main Street

Score: 95

Observed uncovered food items in coolers and taco shells and bread bowls. Observed build-up of debris on can open blade, organic build-up in ice machine and the entire microwave needs to be wiped clean. Observed scoop handle down in the sugar; corrected on-site. Observed wet-stacking. Inspector: Randall.

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed dish machine dispensing 10 ppm of sanitizer. Dish machine must run 50 ppm of sanitizer. Will return to recheck. Observed debris on floors and equipment. Keep floors, walls and ceilings free from debris and build-up. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Sallie Zetterower Elementary School, 1724 Cawana Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed ice scoop stored in Ziploc bag. Observed sanitizer sink containing 0 ppm of sanitizer. Sanitizer is present but not pumping to sink. Maintenance was notified of the issue. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Statesboro High School, 10 Lester Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed ice machine scoop stored in Ziploc bag on top of ice machine. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Uncle Shug's, 12399 Highway 301 South Suite A

▲ Score: 85

Observed grilled chicken in hot-hold at a temperature of 115 degrees F. Corrected on-site; discarded immediately. Observed bottles in fridge not properly labeled with common name. Observed improper storage of mop on the floor. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Wing Maxx, 732 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed ice scoop stored with handle in ice. Corrected on-site; scoop was removed. Observed grease and dust on vent hood filters. Clean vent hood filters. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Zach's Brew, 255 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed knife and spatula stored in between cutting board surface of prep counter and bar. Observed water accumulation in bottom of reach-in cooler due to leak. Repair reach-in cooler. Observed prep bar lid not properly attached. Repair prep bar lid. Inspector: Moore.

➤ Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surfaces. Observed tomatoes in reach-in prep cooler without 7-day discard date. All potentially-hazardous foods must be marked with a 7-day discard date if not used/discarded within 24 hours. Inspector: Moore.





Aug. 27

➤ Wingz University, 407 Fair Road

▲ Score: 79

Observed build-up of organic matter in ice machine; clean thoroughly. Cooler not keeping temperature. Only cooler in facility. Call when repaired. Food must be discarded. Freezer on back deck must be locked to prevent contamination/food tampering. Scoop in sugar does not have a handle. All scoops used for dispensing should have a handle and that handle should be up out of food. No paper towels at hand sink in restroom and the trash can needs a liner. Discard bags of trash in storage area on back deck. Clean kitchen thoroughly. Clean behind equipment, hood, etc. Lights in bottom kitchen area need plastic sleeves or a cover. Observed trails of ants in kitchen. Control ant problem. Inspector: Rebecca Clifton.

Reinspection score: 90 (Aug. 28)

Date-mark chicken, cheese sauce, bacon bits, ham and bacon to be discarded within 7 days of prepping; corrected on-site. Label any food items not in original containers. Any homemade sauces must be refrigerated unless you have a variance from the state office. Thoroughly clean kitchen, behind equipment, etc. Cover lights in kitchen area. Inspector: Clifton.





— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



