Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September and October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 23

➤ Coconut Thai Cuisine, 7 College Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed foods missing proper discard date-markings. Observed foods missing common name. Observed cloths not stored in between uses. Inspector: LaRon Randall.

➤ El Sombrero #4, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drink without lid and straw. Observed personal drink stored near food items. Observed food items in walk-in freezer not stored six inches off floor. Observed wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution or dirty towel container when not in use. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





Sept. 24

➤ Brooklet Elementary School, 600 West Lane Street, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Shogun Hibachi Grill & Sushi Bar, 609 Brannen Street Unit #5

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drink stored near food items. Observed uncovered food items in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Southeast Bulloch Middle School, 9124 Brooklet-Denmark Highway, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Thomas.





Sept. 27

➤ Nevils Elementary School, 8438 Nevils-Groveland Road

▲ Score: 97

Observed rice cooling while covered. Inspector: Randall.





Sept. 28

➤ Living Well, 23669 U.S. 80

▲ Score: 98

Hand-washing signs needed. Trash can in bathroom needs lid. Inspector: Randall.





Sept. 29

➤ Dairy Queen, 2191 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed uncovered BBQ sauce and butter on counters. Observed uncovered chocolate, ice cream toppings in drive-thru area/ice cream area. Observed food debris and buildup on can opener blade. Observed food debris/buildup in oven. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in cooler. Observed food debris/buildup on bottom of food warmer. Observed food debris and food on floors in walk-in cooler/freezer. Observed food debris and food on floors in kitchen and drive-thru area. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Georgia Southern University Golf Course, 1031 Golf Club Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed reach-in cooler/freezer without internal thermometers. Observed rubber gloves and containers stored in prep sink. Prep sink is for food prep only. Observed food debris on bottom of reach-in cooler/freezer. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Statesboro Sweets and Cafe, 107 East Parrish Street Unit C

▲ Score: 87

Non-potentially-hazardous food must be 41 degrees F or below. All cold-holding units must have thermometers. Permit must be within 15 feet of primary door. Inspector: Randall.

Sept. 30

➤ Southeast Bulloch High School, P.O. Box 68, Brooklet

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in ovens. Observed buildup in food warmers. Inspector: Thomas.





Oct. 4

➤ Chattanooga Subway #11391, 860 Buckhead Drive Suite C

▲ Score: 96

Observed walk-in freezer missing thermometers. Observed food scoop handle in contact with food. Observed wet-stacking. Inspector: Randall.





Oct. 5

➤ Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Randall.





Oct. 6

➤ "The Corral" Concessions at Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, 44 Arena Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed food debris in microwave and in the bottom of reach-in cooler/freezer. Inspector: Randall.





Oct. 8

➤ Great Wall, 620 Fair Road Suite A

▲ Score: 92

Keep wiping cloths in sanitizer between uses. Observed bowl being used as food scoop. Keep in a designated area away from food prep areas. Observed multiple flies in the dining room and kitchen area. Inspector: Randall.

➤ Zaxby's, 1605 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 90

Observed cloths in hand sink. Observed organic matter buildup on ice machine shield. Observed debris buildup under shelves in walk-in cooler and freezer. Clean floors, walls and ceilings. Inspector: Randall.









— compiled by Rheneta A. Washington Ward



