Renasant donates to Georgia HEART Hospital Program

Renasant Bank, which operates a branch on South Main St. in Statesboro, announced Monday a donation of $300,000 to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. The $300,000 will be divided into six separate $50,000 donations for rural Georgia hospitals, including Effingham Hospital in Springfield, Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Southwell Medical Center in Adel, Appling Healthcare in Baxley, Jeff Davis Hospital in Hazlehurst and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper.

“Renasant Bank understands the importance of having quality health care in the communities we serve, especially in Georgia's rural markets,” said Ed Hutchinson, Southeast Georgia Division president. “We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with Georgia HEART to contribute to the needs of the rural hospitals in the six qualifying markets that we mutually serve.”

The Georgia HEART Hospital Program's mission is to help rural and critical access hospitals take advantage of Georgia Senate Bill 258 to help increase their funding and their ability to provide the health care needs of thousands of Georgians. “Renasant’s generous participation in this program is truly a difference-maker for these hospitals and the communities they serve,” said Lisa Kelly, executive director of Georgia HEART Hospital Program. “As the past year has challenged our hospitals and healthcare systems in almost unimaginable ways, this contribution will increase the access to essential and quality medical care in these South Georgia communities.”