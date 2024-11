Sunday HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be held Sunday at 10:30 a.m. In “ThanksLiving 2024,” Rev. Jane Page will revive and update a theme (ThanksLiving) from her early days of ministry as the Thanksgiving holiday draws near. The service may also be viewed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about UU visit www.uustatesboro.org.