rel.-Church Calendar1114 2024

Sunday HOMECOMING/MEMORIAL Service will be held Sunday at Portal Community Church (a member of Global Methodist), formerly Portal United Methodist, beginning at 11 a.m. Please note: due to the recent departure from the United Methodist Conference and recent membership in the Global Methodist Church, there will be a joining day during the service for any previous members of PUMC that desire to join PCC. A covered dish meal will follow the service.
