rel.-Church Calendar1112 2022

Saturday

GOD TALKS, a non-denominational ministry, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Hannah Mclendon of Statesboro, a school nurse, will share her personal testimony. Use side entrance.

HARVEST DAY Festival will be held Saturday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 11 a.m.



Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “UU Values – Justice.” For information about the in-person service, review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

SURVIVING THE Holidays Seminar will be held Sunday, 5–6:30 p.m., at CrossRoads Community Church, Highway 80 East, Statesboro. Admission is free, but participants are asked to pre-register by visiting mycrcc.com/griefshare. A nursery will be available for children 4 and under. For more information call (912) 764-4539.

Upcoming Events

IN-PERSON Services will be held Nov. 20 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Nov. 20 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school and followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Program: Mortimer MacArthur will share his singing talents during this musical service of “ThanksSinging.” For information about the in-person service, review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

MISSION MINISTRY meets every Wednesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

MORNING SERVICE is held each Sunday (except fifth Sundays) at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Bulloch Street, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. (except fifth Sundays).

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.