rel.-Church Calendar0702 2022

Sunday

IN-PERSON Services will be held Sunday at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Clint Tawes as speaker. Topic: “Independent Thinkers and Independence Day.” For information about the in-person service, review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

GOD TALKS, a non-denominational ministry, will meet July 9 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road. Maia Olsen, a 21-year-old Southeast Bulloch High School and Ogeechee Technical College graduate and a full-time missionary to Mexico, will share her personal testimony share her experiences of how powerful God is. Use side entrance.

IN-PERSON Services will be held July 10 at Statesboro New Covenant Church beginning at 10 a.m. The services may also be viewed via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held July 10 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

137TH CHURCH Anniversary Celebration will be held July 10 at Sandhill Baptist Church, Sandhill Church Road, Millen, beginning at 10:15 a.m. with Sunday school and at 11 a.m. with the worship service. Theme: “The Lord Has Done Great Things For Us, And We Are Filled With Joy.”

HYBRID SERVICE (in-person and online) for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted July 10 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Page as speaker. Topic: “Can we Trust Democracy to Work?” For information about the in-person service, review the COVID guidelines. Or, if you prefer, the online service will be offered at https://uuma.zoom.us/j/5915836890. For more information and/or how to access the Zoom Room visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Ongoing Events

SERVICES are held each Sunday at Statesboro United Pentecostal Church, Old Register Way, beginning at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Bible Study is held each Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

YOUTH SUNDAY will be held each first Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

TRADITIONAL SUNDAY Service will be held each second Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.

EARLY SERVICE will be held each third Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the worship service. Brunch will be served.

SERVICE with Communion will be held each fourth Sunday at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school. The worship service will follow at 10:30 a.m.

BIBLE STUDY is held on Wednesdays at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please note the new time.

IN-PERSON Services for Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, will be held each second and fourth Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page. First and third Sunday services begin at 10:30 a.m. and may be viewed via the church’s Facebook page.

CHILDREN’S CHURCH will be held on Sundays, 11:15 a.m.–noon, at Clito Baptist Church. For ages 4 years–6th grade. There will be Bible stories, songs and crafts.

BOYS TO Men Mentoring Sessions are held every fourth Saturday at The City of David Worship Assembly Inc., Institute Street, beginning at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be served. Transportation provided. Social-distancing will be practiced. For more information call Bro. Mitchell at (912) 486-3210.



