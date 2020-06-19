rel.-Church Calendar0620 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

SERVICES have resumed at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. and may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Beth Sutton, a lay leader with the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, as speaker. Topic: “Becoming the Beloved Community – Apologizing Well.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted June 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Stacy Smallwood, public health professor and moderator of Bulloch Beloved Community, as speaker. Topic: “Weathering: The Strength and Susceptibilities of Black Bodies.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.