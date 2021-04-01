rel.-Church Calendar0403 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Sunday

EASTER SUNDAY will be held April 4 at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 7 a.m. with an Easter Sunrise Service on the front lawn of the church. In case of inclement weather, the service will move inside to the sanctuary.

126TH CHURCH Anniversary will be held Sunday in the parking lot of Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church, East Olliff Street, beginning at 9 a.m. with a Park and Praise Worship Service.

ONLINE SERVICE for Statesboro New Covenant Church will be conducted Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s web page at sncconline.com.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by the regular worship service at 11 a.m. The service may also be viewed via the church’s YouTube channel.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “Resurrection of Joy and Hats.” Don your favorite hat or Easter bonnet to the ZOOM sanctuary. For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.

EASTER SERVICE will be held April 4 on the front lawn of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road, beginning at 11 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the service will move inside to the sanctuary for the Traditional Service and to the fellowship hall for the Modern Service.

Upcoming Events

GOD TALKS will meet April 10 at 10 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room of Statesboro New Covenant Church, Gentilly Road, with Bill Davis of Guyton, a former minister,\ as speaker. Use side entrance.

ONLINE SERVICE for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro will be conducted April 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Carolyn Wallace, religious education leader for Spirit of Life class, as speaker. Topic: “A Celebration of UU’s Flower Communion.” For more information on how to join the online service visit www.UUStatesboro.org.