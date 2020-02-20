rel.-Church Calendar0222 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

Saturday

YARD SALE/Spaghetti Plate Fundraiser will be held Saturday at Merrywood Baptist Church beginning at 8 a.m. with the Yard Sale. A Motorcycle Fellowship Ride begins at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the Spaghetti Lunch at noon. All proceeds will benefit Christian Motorcycle Association’s (CMA) Run For The Son.

WINTER REVIVAL will be held Saturday at Holy Zion Holiness of Statesboro, Solomon Circle, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Youth Department.

Sunday

ANNUAL BLACK History Program will be held Sunday at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 9:50 a.m. with Sunday school. The program will follow.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Holy Zion Holiness of Statesboro, Solomon Circle, with Bishop Cyprian Agurd as speaker.

SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Topic: “The Obsolete Man.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

ANNUAL BLACK History Program will be held Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church beginning at 11:15 a.m.

ANNUAL MEN’S Day Program will be held Sunday at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 10 a.m. with Sunday school. The regular worship service begins at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lefonza Roundtree as guest pastor and Min. Christopher Howard as worship leader.

Upcoming Events

SERVICE will be held Feb. 23 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Laura Milner as speaker. Topic: “Ever Mindful: Love in Action.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

2ND PASTOR’S Anniversary for Pastor Perry L. Cooper Sr. will be held Feb. 29 at Dixon Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Scarboro Highway/Highway 17, Rocky Ford, beginning at 4 p.m. with Pastor Raphele Smith and Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church as guests.

RETIREMENT APPRECIATION for Rev. Bennie Brinson and Social Hall Dedication will be held Feb. 29 at Original First African Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 4 p.m.

BLACK HISTORY Program will be held Feb. 29 at Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Mallard Pond Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

ANNUAL SPRING Youth Revival will be held March 2–6 at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Railroad Street, Brooklet, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night with Pastor Brock Taylor as guest speaker.