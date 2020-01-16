rel.-Church Calendar0118 2020

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:

CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.

Items submitted for ongoing events will run two weeks and may be resubmitted every three months.

Sunday



SERVICE will be held Sunday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Duncan Teague, founding minister of Abundant LUUv, an Atlanta Unitarian Universalist congregation in the African American religious tradition doing community-centered work, as speaker. Topic: “Time for the Workers of the Dream.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.

Upcoming Events

PERFORMANCE, featuring Ivan Parker and his son, Josh Parker, will be held Jan. 23 at Cornerstone Bible Church, East Hencart Road, Glennville, beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. No admission charge, but a love offering will be taken.

1ST PASTORAL Anniversary for Pastor Jelani Brown will be held Jan. 25 at Youth Nation In Christ Outreach Ministries, Highway 301, Claxton, beginning at 3 p.m. RSVP to (912) 334-2102 if you plan to attend the dinner to follow the service.

SERVICE will be held Jan. 26 at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Statesboro, Cypress Lake Road, beginning at 10:30 a.m. UUFS members will present, “Living Proof of Christian Roots, Part II.” Religious education classes for children and youth held concurrent with the service. For more information visit www.uustatesboro.org.