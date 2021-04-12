Red Cross kicks off ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign

Home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19. In fact, home and apartment fires are trending up by 25% in Georgia, so far this year. Through targeted outreach, the American Red Cross is working with community partners to connect with families and educate kids online about fire safety.

Most people don’t realize they only have two-minutes to escape a home fire. Through virtual and digital outreach, the Red Cross is aiming to help families develop escape plans and learn fire safety. And to make a virtual appointment to help you plan out a route, sign up today at www.redcross.org/GAHomesMadeSafer or call (912) 651-6756.

Over the next month, American Red Cross volunteers will “Sound the Alarm” throughout the state of Georgia as part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods through May 8. Volunteers will meet with residents by appointment outside their homes to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Danella Hughes, disaster officer for the Red Cross Georgia Region. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

Over the past five years, the Home Fire Campaign has saved at least 836 lives across the country, including 22 in Georgia. But more work still needs to be done to keep families safe from these everyday disasters.

Visit www.SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

Also, now through May 10, Georgia’s Red Cross will run a Facebook fundraiser to support the Sound the Alarm Campaign efforts. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/donate for additional information.