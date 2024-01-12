A re-imagined Georgia Southern University Band

The Georgia Southern University Band is being re-imagined for the Spring 2024 semester by interim Director of Bands Dr. John Franklin to include members of the Statesboro and Bulloch County community.

And, following placement auditions held Monday in the Foy Annex on the Georgia Southern campus, Franklin is even more excited about the possibilities for the band.

“The University Band has been a class for some time and has been a great opportunity for GSU students, particularly non-music majors, who want to continue playing in college after having done so in high school,” Franklin said.

“After Monday, we’re looking at a group of 45 in the band, which surpasses what I was hoping for the first band. Roughly half are members of the community – not students. It really is turning into what I hoped this ensemble would be – a town and gown group equally split between students from the campus and people from the community.”

Stay-at-home mom and clarinetist Amy Goshorn responds approvingly when asked if she would accept consideration for first chair for her instrument while auditioning for the Georgia Southern University Band. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



While University Band is a class that can give GSU students credit hours, Franklin decided to change the make-up of the band.

“I wanted to open it up to our community as well for essentially the same reason: to provide opportunity for people to play again,” Franklin said. “I used to conduct a similar ensemble called the ‘Communiversity Band’ when I taught at Kent State University and loved the experience.”

The band is now open to Georgia Southern students, members of the community and high school students with at least three years of experience on their band instrument.

“(I) thought it would be a great way to build a stronger sense of community between our campus and Statesboro by promoting this opportunity,” he said. “My vision is for the group to be 75-80 strong within five years.”

Franklin said the informal auditions that were held Monday and all auditions in the future are for placing individuals in the proper band sections, as well as to gauge the ability of the entire group. And he said he was impressed by what he learned.

“I heard some exceptionally talented community members and it made me realize that we can actually program some more difficult and meatier pieces,” he said. “I am excited to see that ability level in the community and the possibilities it creates for the program.

“It was really rewarding and affirming to meet some adult community members who have been waiting for a reason to pick up their instrument again and the enthusiasm and excitement they brought with them.”

The University Band will begin regular rehearsals every Monday, 7-9 p.m., on January 22, culminating in a concert on April 29.

Community members can expect “…to make music with people with whom they might not otherwise interact,” Franklin said. “It will be a fun, relaxed atmosphere, but with high musical standards. Making music is a lifelong skill, so I’m using University Band to provide the opportunity to do so for our GSU students and the surrounding community. I truly want this ensemble to be a wonderful collaboration between campus and community!”

Aiden Emanuel gets her shot to audition on tuba for Interim Director of Bands Dr. John Franklin, right, and graduate student Karly Henson. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Also, Franklin said he still would like to add more community members and some high school students to the current band.

“I would say anyone who has been on the fence about it because they are intimidated by the audition process to not let that be a barrier,” he said. “We will make that process as comfortable as possible and it has nothing to do as to if they will be accepted into the ensemble. It gives me a sense of someone’s ability level and place them in a section that will be most rewarding to them according to their ability.”

Franklin said the best way to contact him to learn more about joining the University Band is to email him at jdfranklin@georgiasouthern.edu

Franklin has been the Interim Director of Bands with the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern University since July 2023. Originally from Jacksonville, he started his career in 1998 as a music educator/band director for middle and high schools in central Florida.

Alto saxophonist and chair of the Department of Management at Georgia Southern Steve Charlier blows out the cobwebs and auditions for the Georgia Southern University Band. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Actually, Franklin said his inspiration for a university band that would include members of the community began as a middle school band director.



“There was always a time in the school year when I would go to the elementary schools and talk to the fourth and fifth graders about joining the middle school band when they moved up,” he said. “I would tell them that being a band musician is a skill that as you get holder you can stay involved with music no matter what age you are. It is something you can enjoy your whole life.

“So, for me, doing something like this honors that promise and commitment I made to those students all those years ago in providing that opportunity for people who aren’t professional musicians to be able to do.”

Monica Van Wagenen auditions on flute for the Georgia Southern University Band. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



His education includes graduate studies at Indiana University, a Doctorate of Music in Wind Conducting from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, a Master of Music Education, also from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Music Education from Florida State University.

Also, he is currently serving as a mentor, culture coach, and leadership and communication expert for middle, high school, and university band programs and directors as part of the Leaders Creating Leaders mentorship program.