Jim and Cindy Randall of Statesboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Claire of Jacksonville, Florida, to Jack McIver, son of John and Wendy McIver of Southport, North Carolina.

Claire is a graduate of Georgia Southern University, having earned a BBA in marketing.

Jack is a graduate of Valparaiso University, having earned a BBA in international business.

The couple is planning to wed on August 29 in Jacksonville.