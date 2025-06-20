Quick action helps save a life

At the Tuesday, June 17 City Council meeting, Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead presented the department's Life Saving Award to Sergeant Eric Simms, Officer Anita Cannady and Paramedic Lauren Karinshak.

In April, Sergeant Simms and Officer Cannady responded to a motor vehicle crash and discovered that one of the drivers was not breathing and had no pulse.

Paramedic Karinshak, with Bulloch EMS, was off duty, but immediately stopped to help. Officer Cannady retrieved an AED (defibrillator) from her patrol car, and the three of them conducted CPR and AED shocks on the side of the roadway. Their actions saved the patient’s life.

“Well done to these three servants who are out there every day making a difference,” Chief Broadhead said.