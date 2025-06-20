By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Quick action helps save a life
Statesboro PD officers, paramedic receive Life Saving Award
SPD 2025
Pictured, left to right are, Paramedic Lauren Karinshak, Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead, Officer Anita Cannady and Sergeant Eric Simms.

At the Tuesday, June 17 City Council meeting, Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead presented the department's Life Saving Award to Sergeant Eric Simms, Officer Anita Cannady and Paramedic Lauren Karinshak.  

In April, Sergeant Simms and Officer Cannady responded to a motor vehicle crash and discovered that one of the drivers was not breathing and had no pulse. 

Paramedic Karinshak, with Bulloch EMS, was off duty, but immediately stopped to help. Officer Cannady retrieved an AED (defibrillator) from her patrol car, and the three of them conducted CPR and AED shocks on the side of the roadway. Their actions saved the patient’s life. 

“Well done to these three servants who are out there every day making a difference,” Chief Broadhead said. 

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter