Queensborough names Market Manager for Statesboro

Statesboro native Brian Dart has been promoted to Group vice president, Market Manager in Queensborough National Bank’s coastal market. In addition to commercial lending, Dart will oversee the bank’s branches in Statesboro and Pooler, as well as the Hodgeson Memorial Drive branch in Savannah.

Dart joined Queensborough more than four years ago in the Savannah market. As a commercial lender, Dart will work with local businesses to accomplish their goals. He is originally from Statesboro, where he graduated from Georgia Southern University and began his banking career.

Prior to banking he worked in the office of Jack Kingston of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Throughout his time at Queens-borough, Brian has exhibited an incredible work ethic and a dedication to growing his customer’s businesses,” said Mike English, senior vice president, Coastal Region Manager. “Brian’s experience and leadership abilities will help us expand our business as we experience immense growth in the region.”

Dart is active in the community and serves on multiple boards including former president of Chatham County Little League, Propeller Club – Port of Savannah, Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and the Savannah Quarterback Club.

He and his wife Nancy live in Savannah with their three children.

Also, Clare Easterlin recently was named to Queens-borough National Bank and Trust Company’s Board of Directors.

Easterlin, a Louisville, Ga., native, currently serves as assistant vice president, Human Resources Operations Director for the bank. She is the daughter of Bill Easterlin, who is Queensborough president and CEO. Together, they represent the fourth and fifth generations of their family working together in banking.

Clare Easterlin



“After 120 years in community banking, it is important we never get complacent,” Bill Easterlin said. “We continue to adjust and adapt to today’s changing environment. I believe Clare’s unique experience and perspective will be an invaluable asset to our board and our company as we continue to grow the bank.”

Clare Easterlin holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of the South and a Masters of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. She holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute as well as a SHRM Certified Professional certification from the Society for Human Resources Management.



