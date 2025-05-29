Premier bell choir to play free concert at Pittman Park UMC

One of America’s premier youth handbell choirs – The Bells of Christ Church – will play a free concert in Statesboro.

The honored choir from historic Christ Church Anglican in Savannah will perform in Pittman Park United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4 as part of their summer tour.

The church is located at 1102 Fair Road.

“You’ll hear some of the finest bell repertoire in the genre,” said Christ Church Parish Musician, Mark Williams. “We guarantee that the program will be joyous and entertaining for the entire family.”

Their 90-minute concert includes a history of handbells and a traveling, hands-on bell museum.

Ringing on 15 octaves of handbells and chimes, the group has performed in Washington D.C., Colonial Williamsburg, by invitation at the international music festival Spoleto in Charleston and throughout the eastern and southern United States.

The auditioned 12-member bell choir, now in its 26th year, is made up of college and high school students who have produced three professional recordings to date.