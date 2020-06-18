Portal man shot, killed in domestic dispute

A Statesboro man faces homicide charges after police said he shot and killed John Edwin Henry of Portal Wednesday night during a domestic dispute.

Capt. Jared Akins said in a press release Thursday morning that Rodricus Scott, 40, was involved in an argument with his wife, during which Henry attempted to intervene and was shot by Scott. Akins said when officers arrived at the scene at about 9 p.m. Wednesday of the incident in the 100 block of East Main Street in downtown Statesboro, they found Henry, 23, deceased.

Akins said that witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Scott of Harwood Street in Statesboro. A short time later, Scott was spotted by a detective responding to the original crime scene and taken into custody.

Crime scene specialists processed the residence and detectives conducted interviews, as well. Akins, said it was determined that the incident began as a domestic dispute between Scott and his wife, and when Henry tried to intervene, he was shot. Police said an 8-year-old child was a witness to the homicide.

Scott was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and is awaiting further judicial action. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to a child – 1st degree.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Capt. Akins at (912) 764-9911.