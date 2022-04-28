‘Pop-Up’ market set for downtown on Saturday

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and local entrepreneurs will hold the first Downtown Statesboro Spring Pop-Up Market, a trunk show for downtown boutiques and online-boutiques, Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

At the event, downtown boutiques and several Georgia Southern students will host the Market on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn. Kaylyn Tabor, owner of Ivey & Company and Peyton Yarbrough, owner of Posh Boutique, came up with the sale idea as a creative way to help boost business downtown. There will be clothing, shoes, accessories and gifts, and a variety of items for graduation and Mother’s Day.

“We have great downtown boutiques like Posh Boutique, Jaxe + Grace, Stella, Madame Couture, Frills, Sola Fide, Material Girl, Miracles Children’s Boutique and we want to invite everyone to shop in the heart of downtown,” said Elena McLendon, manager for Main Street Statesboro. “Retail stores will have specials and discounts like L.A. Waters Furniture will have a no tax sale. Additionally, this event provides student entrepreneurs that already have an on-line shop, the opportunity to display and sell their products in person. We hope they will expand their business and move into a brick and mortar location.”

Also, the event will celebrate World Tai Chi Day beginning at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Li from Georgia Southern University will have a Tai Chi demonstration in front of the Courthouse steps.

Food will be available for purchase from a variety of local food trucks. Party Harbor will provide a free bouncy house for children. Chi Omega at Georgia Southern will have a children's corner with activities.

For additional information contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority mainstreet@statesborodowntown or visit @poshstatesboro @shopiveyandco on Instagram.