Police report, 9/27/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Quincy Rashad Attaway, 23, Hurst Church Road, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, headlight requirements.

Donald Hill, 62, Shuman Drive – Theft by taking/firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, pointing or aiming pistol at another, battery.

Christopher Lee Joyner, 41, Malachi Lane – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor.

William Raleigh Lynn, 21, Herschel Drive – Harassing communications.

Jeremy Paul McElveen, 28, Railroad Junction – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

David Anthony Mock, 26, Oak St., Springfield – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession with intent of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substances, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Diego Alberto Santerini, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, motorcycle passing in same lane as vehicle, driving without a valid license, three chares failure to obey a traffic control device.

Statesboro Police Department

John Michael Anderson, 32, Wiseman Road, Sylvania – Reckless driving.

Peggy Chavers, 55, Pecan Grove, Portal – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

William Harold Colson, 60, South Doolet St. Montezuma – Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., expired registration, brake lights/signal device requirements.

Drew Neal Fowler, 23, South Main St. – Battery/family violence first offense.

Charles Wayne Hendrix, 62, West Inman St. – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Marion Calen Johnson, 18, Martin Luther King Ave., Vidalia – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jamari Christopher Morris, 19, Maple Drive, Vidalia – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Floyd Damion Moulton, 40, Poplar St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Gayla Deshonta Burnette, 27, South Main St. – DUI less safe alcohol, violation of license restrictions.

Caleb William Futch, 18, South College St. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Hannah Mikayla Jenkins, 18, Jersey Loop, Pooler – Simple battery.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office —Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Friday; 57 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; 24 calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — 10 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident call, two first responder calls and 27 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 21 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one fire call, one first responder call and 23 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one fire call and two medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 41 calls Friday; 57 calls Saturday; 52 calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Tattnall County — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

Screven County – Two calls Friday.

Excelsior EMC — One call Sunday.

Richmond County 911 – One call Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy