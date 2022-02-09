Police report, 9/2/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 18-25)

▲ Portal – 10 medical response calls; four fire alarms; two structure fires.

▲ Register – Three fire alarm calls; four medical response calls.

▲ Nevils – Five medical response calls.

▲ Bay – Four medical response calls; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson – Seven medical response calls; one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet – One structure fire; 21 medical response calls; one medical call.

▲ Leefield – Two medical response calls.

▲ Clito – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 38 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.

Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy