Police report, 9/2/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls August 18-25)
▲ Portal – 10 medical response calls; four fire alarms; two structure fires.
▲ Register – Three fire alarm calls; four medical response calls.
▲ Nevils – Five medical response calls.
▲ Bay – Four medical response calls; one medical call; one structure fire.
▲ Stilson – Seven medical response calls; one structure fire.
▲ Brooklet – One structure fire; 21 medical response calls; one medical call.
▲ Leefield – Two medical response calls.
▲ Clito – None.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 31 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 30 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Nine medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 38 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.
Department of Transportation – One call Wednesday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy