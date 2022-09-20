Police report, 9/21/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Katrina Loney Sherrod, 45, Stephenson Ave., Savannah. – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Timothy Russell Williamson, 20, West Oglethorpe Highway – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, simple battery, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Robert Delton Puckett, 40, Westbrook Drive – Theft by shoplifting.

Sophie Irene Van Bladel, 20, Langston Chapel Road – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Sophil Bertie Walden, 36, Claxton Dairy Road, Dublin – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Nechema Cameille Walker, 41, Allen Drive Vidalia – Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Tyree Jaquez, 22, Evergreen Way, Fitzgerald – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

HIGHWAY 80 WEST – Complainant said they did not want the offender to come on the property of Portal Middle High School anymore. The offender was served with a criminal trespass warning and said he would not come back onto the property.

YORKTOWN PLACE – Complainant said an unknown offender entered his parked vehicle and stole a firearm.

ROBIN HOOD TRAIL – Complainant said she was recently evicted and her former landlord came to her new home and began taking photos and videos of her as she backed out of her driveway. Also, she said he is holding some of her possessions and she believes he has given some to Goodwill. Complainant said she already has filed suit in Magistrate Court and needed to file a report for documentation.

SID SAUNDERS PLACE – Complainant said a man has been harassing her and she wants him to stop contacting her. She said he also messages her children to have them ask her to contact him. When a deputy went to his home, the offender was outside using a leaf blower. Upon seeing the deputy, he dropped the blower and hid. In speaking to another man at the residence, the deputy asked the man to tell the offender not to harass the complainant anymore. Also, since he hid from the deputy, he knows that he should stop contacting the complainant.

OLD LEEFIELD ROAD – Complainant said an offender struck him and stole a firearm from him. An unsuccessful attempt was made to contact the suspect offender. The case remains active as warrants were sworn out against the offender.

SOUTH WYNN ROAD – Complainant said he woke up at 3 in the morning due to a loud noise outside. He said he went outside and found his 2022 four-wheeler out of his shed and at the edge of his yard. When inspecting the four-wheeler, a pair of wire cutters were still on the ignition wires and a black plastic glove was on the foot rest. Complainant said a relative who has a history of drug usage and theft, had expressed his interest in the four-wheeler. A bag had been placed over the video camera facing the shed where the four-wheeler was stored. The case was handed to the Criminal Investigation Division.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 18 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol — One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Three calls Monday.

Metter Police Department — One call Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department — 33 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 16 calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one coroner call, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Monday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 42 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy