Police report, 9/17/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Donyah Rayquan Hardaway, 27, Anderson Parrish, Portal — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Laura Mae Johnson, 52, Johnson Lane, Claxton — Deposit account fraud/bad checks $1,500 or more/felony.

▲ David Lamond Lambert, 33, Raccoon Key Drive, Ellabell — Two charges battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass.

▲ Michelle Louise Rushing, 56, Highway 301 South — Criminal damage to property second degree.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ ReeMahto Chavez Cooper, 28, Fletcher Drive — Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Kendrick Lewis Grace, 24, Lanier Drive — Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

▲ Joshua Wells Hiatt, 21, Statesboro Place Circle — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Willie Floyd Holland, 32, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Imani Nigeria Johnson, 20, Lanier Drive — Entering automobile with intent to commit theft.

▲ Mya Daziree Johnson, 19, Elm St. — Battery, criminal trespass, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Altreze Antrone Lauderdale, 30, Woodland Drive — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Ernest William Lawson, 21, Woodland Drive — Criminal trespass.

▲ Nyasia Danay Marie Phillips, 21, Smart Lane, Sylvania — Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

▲ Ryan Colby Thomas, 33, Institute St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Lavon Oswald Thompson, 33, Pegwen Blvd. — Criminal trespass damage to property.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Quinnton Lee Hodges, East Lee St., Brooklet — Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Johnny Lee Hogue, 57, Towaw Road, Maplewood, Ohio — Theft by taking/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jaime Varela Jimenez, 33, Bethel Church Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Dominique Davonte Williams, 23, Hillard Lane, Wendell, N.C. — DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Nicholas Mace Johnson, 36, Lanier Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn.

▲ Timothy Robert Lindsey, 36, Lanier Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.





INCIDENTS

▲ KENDRICKS ROAD — Complainant said a former employee was sending harassing text messages. Some of the texts said the offender was coming over to the complainant’s house and one said that only a bullet would stop him from coming over. Complainant was advised of possible Magistrate Court remedies.

▲ LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD — Complainant said someone came onto his mother’s property and stole an EZ-GO golf cart charger from an open shelter. The charger is valued at $350. No offender is known at this time.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said she received two phone calls from suspects telling her that her name and personal information were involved in a wire fraud case. She said the callers addressed her by her previous last name. She recognized these were scam calls and did not give out any personal information.

▲ TAVERN LANE — Complainant said she and her husband have been the victim of harassment for the past two years by two women. The case is under investigation.

▲ OLD McELVEEN ROAD — Complainant said she recently moved from a location, but left some belongings there. She said a family member passed away and that where she used to live is part of the estate going through probate. She said she went to the location to retrieve her possessions and the man who lives next door was walking around outside with a baseball bat. She said she saw him strike an electrical box with the bat and she left the location.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — Complainant said her ex-boyfriend came by her house while she was visiting her mother and moved items in the yard. She said nothing was damaged or taken.

▲ VALLEY ROAD — Complainant said someone entered her car and stole a Ruger SR9C 9mm handgun from her vehicle. It was determined later her vehicle was broken into by an escaped convict who was later captured.

▲ COUNTRY CLUB ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender stole a 2016 Honda Pioneer side-by-side from their home.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Complainant said a green, Honda four-wheeler with a broken gas tank on the left side was stolen from his home.

▲ BRANNEN HODGES ROAD — Complainant said her neighbor has been harassing by phone and in person. She said the woman often come to her yard and tells her daughter to come live with her instead of her mother. Complainant said the woman continues to harass them with texts. Complainant said she would like her served with a criminal trespass.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Sept. 5-11)

▲ Rural county intake — Four adult dogs and 11 puppies; two adult cats.

▲ City of Statesboro — One adult dog and two puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

▲ Adopted — Eight puppies; six kittens.

▲ Rescued — Four adult dogs.

▲ Reclaimed — One adult dog and two puppies; one adult cat.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $570.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Sept. 5-15)

▲ Portal — Six medical response calls; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire; one medical call; one accident with injuries.

▲ Register — One medical call; three medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; one need assistance call.

▲ Bay — Three medical response calls; one accident call; one accident with injuries call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson — Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries call.

▲ Brooklet — One vehicle fire; 18 medical response calls; one accident call; two accidents with injuries call; one needs assistance call; one public relations call.

▲ Leefield — Three medical response calls.

▲ Clito — Two medical response calls.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Wednesday 17 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday eight calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 42 calls Wednesday; 47 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday; one fire call, one first responder call and 23 medical calls Thursday..

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday; five calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 24 medical calls Wednesday; one fire call, one first-responder call and 23 medical calls Thursday..

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 48 calls Wednesday; 43 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Thursday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Other agency — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy