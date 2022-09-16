Police report, 9/16/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Donyah Rayquan Hardaway, 27, Anderson Parrish, Portal – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Laura Mae Johnson, 52, Johnson Lane, Claxton – Deposit account fraud/bad checks $1,500 or more/felony.

David Lamond Lambert, 33, Raccoon Key Drive, Ellabell – Two charges battery/family violence first offense, criminal trespass.

Michelle Louise Rushing, 56, Highway 301 South – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Statesboro Police Department

ReeMahto Chavez Cooper, 28, Fletcher Drive – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Kendrick Lewis Grace, 24, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Joshua Wells Hiatt, 21, Statesboro Place Circle – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Willie Floyd Holland, 32, Halcyondale Road, Sylvania – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Imani Nigeria Johnson, 20, Lanier Drive – Entering automobile with intent to commit theft.

Mya Daziree Johnson, 19, Elm St. – Battery, criminal trespass, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Altreze Antrone Lauderdale, 30, Woodland Drive – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Ernest William Lawson, 21, Woodland Drive – Criminal trespass.

Nyasia Danay Marie Phillips, 21, Smart Lane, Sylvania – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Ryan Colby Thomas, 33, Institute St. – Criminal trespass.

Lavon Oswald Thompson, 33, Pegwen Blvd. – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Brooklet Police Department

Quinnton Lee Hodges, East Lee St., Brooklet – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, cruelty to children second degree negligently causing excessive physical pain, simple battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Johnny Lee Hogue, 57, Towaw Road, Maplewood, Ohio – Theft by taking/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jaime Varela Jimenez, 33, Bethel Church Road – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Dominique Davonte Williams, 23, Hillard Lane, Wendell, N.C. – DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nicholas Mace Johnson, 36, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn.

Timothy Robert Lindsey, 36, Lanier Drive – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Sept. 5-15)

Portal – Six medical response calls; one fire alarm; one vehicle fire; one medical call; one accident with injuries.

Register – One medical call; three medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

Nevils – Six medical response calls; one need assistance call.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one accident call; one accident with injuries call; one vehicle fire.

Stilson –Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries call.

Brooklet – One vehicle fire; 18 medical response calls; one accident call; two accidents with injuries call; one needs assistance call; one public relations call.

Leefield – Three medical response calls.

Clito – Two medical response calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agency – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy