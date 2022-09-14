Police report, 9/14/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

John Thomas Fince, 44, Walter McGlamery Road – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

Gary Dayle Joyner, 47, Lane Road – Simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Gary Thomas Moore, 43, Kennedy Pond Road – Battery/family violence, suspended registration, no insurance, terroristic threats, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Hetal Patel, 48, South Main St., Swainsboro – Theft by conversion/felony.

Samuel Scott Plotts, 30, Ben Grady Collins Road, Portal – Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ashley Nicole Scarborough, 39, Reynard Drive, Eden – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements, Tag – Alteration or improperly transferred,

Statesboro Police Department

Taiyon Malik Barlow, 26, West St., Daytona Beach, Fla. – Battery/family violence first offense, affray, theft by taking/misdemeanor, criminal damage to property second degree.

Jimmy Heath Browning, 51, Pebble Stone Trail – Harassing communications.

Tamir Joseph Durham, 21, College St. – False imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery, theft by taking/felony, criminal damage to property second degree, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ryan Curtis Redding, 25, Howard Drive, Bloomingdale – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Antwaan Pernal Smith, 35, Lanier Drive

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Adam Benjamin Freas, 19, Chandler Road – underage possession of alcohol, misrepresent ID to obtain alcohol, public indecency/misdemeanor.

Jamaryce Taquan Mincey, 21, Pamela Way – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Fanchan Ante’Keyaira Robinson, 29, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe drugs.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department — Five calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol — Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department — Seven calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 30 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS — 11 medical calls Monday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 34 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Five calls Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

Other agency – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy