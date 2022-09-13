Police report, 9/13/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





INCIDENTS

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD — Complainant said she received an email from Microsoft Defender. When she clicked on a link, an alarm went off on her computer advising her that Trojan Spyware was detected and for her to call number on the screen immediately. She said she called and allowed the person to perform a scan on her computer. She was told there were 22 hacks on her computer and it would take all night to cleanse her computer. She then received a call from someone who said he was with her bank’s security services and advised her to place $250,000 into a Bank of America account. She then gave the person on the phone the last four numbers of her debit card and was told not to contact anyone because it was a federal investigation. At this point, she became suspicious and called her bank, who informed her the whole incident was a scam. Her debit cards were cancelled and no funds were taken.

▲ OLD HAPPY LANE — Complainant said someone made a Facebook post slandering her family. She said it stemmed from a Labor Day incident. She said she and her daughter were having a party and the same person they believe made the comment is a next door neighbor who yelled at them several times during the party to stop the party. The number given for the neighbor was disconnected.

▲ STILSON-LEEFIELD ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender used his identity and his American Express to order a computer from Best Buy online for $1,240.92. He said he was immediately alerted by American Express and the transaction did not go through. American Express canceled his card.

▲ FRED BLITCH ROAD — Complainant said her bank statement was stolen from her mailbox or somewhere in the process. Her bank was contacted and advised of the situation.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 NORTH — Complainant said he is the owner of a trucking company in Statesboro. He said one of his drivers picked up a load of grass and sod from a location in Chicago. Shortly afterwards, he struck an overpass with part of the load of sod due to low clearance. The trailer was damaged. The driver was approached by several individuals who told him they would deliver the sod and also fix the trailer, which is owned by the driver. The driver later found out the load was not delivered and that he owed $33,500 to a tow yard to retrieve his trailer. They said once he paid the bill, the load would be delivered. The Chicago PD was contacted who told him he needed to come to the precinct in Chicago to file a report and an officer would then go with him to the incident location.

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD SOUTH — Complainant said an unknown offender put diesel fuel into the gas tank of her 2005 Dodge Dakota. She said the engine started smoking severely a day after it drove without any issue. She said she took the vehicle to several shops and was told diesel fuel had been put in her gas tank.

▲ BRANNEN DRIVE — Complainant said he received an email from the “Geek Squad” informing him that $431 would be deducted from his bank account for an annual subscription fee. He said he called the number on the email and told them he was not interested in the subscription. He was hung up on. No funds were withdrawn and he was advised to contact the Federal Trade Commission to advise them of this scam.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

➤ Fire Departments

➤ Emergency Medical Services

➤ Calls to Other Agencies

