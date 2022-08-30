Police report, 8/31/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

BRYANT STILL ROAD — Complainant said there has been suspicious activity across all his Internet accessible devices at his home. He said an unfamiliar new network popped up as available on his devices. It was password protected. He said his wife received several Facebook “Friend” requests and the subjects were “liking” photos of their daughter they posted. Complainant was advised to reset all his devices and to contact Amazon services about his Amazon devices.

BRYANT STILL ROAD — Complainant said someone broke into his car and stole a firearm. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

HIGHWAY 46/119 – After observing a vehicle illegally parked on the shoulder in a “No Parking” zone, the vehicle. The driver and passenger were later arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

HIGHWAY 24 – Complainant said his grandmother passed away and left her property to his two brothers and him. He said his uncle has been living on the property for the past two years. He said he drove with a friend over to the house and asked the uncle to leave the property. Complainant said the uncle became aggressive and began yelling at both of them. He said he and his friend left the property and the uncle continued to yell at them. He said he hoped to handle the situation in a civil manner, but he is in the process of putting the property in his name and those of his brothers. He said he will begin eviction proceedings against his uncle.

BELL ROAD – Complainant said he checked his bank account and saw a check for $7,275 had been cashed from the account. He said he immediately went to his bank and was able to reverse the check. In looking at a copy of the fraudulent check, it appears it was created using the complainant’s banking information. He said he recently mailed out a check that was not received by the intended recipient. The check’s number was out of sequence with his account and the signature was clearly not his.

RUTLEDGE LANE – Complainant said her neighbor came to her house and told her if her dog came onto her property again, they would shoot the dog. She said the neighbor did tell her previously that they were afraid of dogs and she said the dog had gone onto her property previously. She said the neighbor did call Animal Services and the complainant was advised to maintain better control of her dog. Complainant was told to call law enforcement if she had any further issues with the neighbor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Monday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Nine calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 26 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS — Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 38 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Monday.

Fayette County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy