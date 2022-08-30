Police report, 8/30/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Russell Dominick Berger, 41, Burnt Pine Dr, Savannah — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Ne'kiya Elani Brinson, 21, Church Street Apartments — Battery.

▲ Luther Remer Byrd, 34, Williams Rd., Pembroke - Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Jerrie Ann Crapps, 29, Orvin Rd., Baxley — Burglary - 2nd degree/felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime.

▲ Cameron Lee Duke, 31, Lagoon Rd. — Battery.

▲ Christopher Edward Knight, 49, Highway US 80 East, Pooler — Wanted from Bibb County.

▲ Anthony Paul Mironich, 54, Highway 119 N, Ellabell — Marijuana/possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Charles Carroll Roberts, 67, Friendship Church Rd. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Charles Nixon Shelley, 42, Lagoon Rd. — Battery.

▲ Sha`Coyia Ni'kerria Smart, 20, North Main Street Apartments — Battery.

▲ Jearomy Jernadon Thomas, 39, Cypress Lake Trailer Park — Bench warrant/misdemeanor, public drunkenness.

▲ Shawn Michael Trew, 29, Leefield Station Rd, Brooklet — Terroristic threats and acts, simple battery/ family violence.

▲ Keionie Lashae, 26, Church St. Apartments — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/ misdemeanor, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher John Wise, 33, Woodyard Rd., Brooklet — Harassing communications.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jacameron Tyler Brown, 18, Allen Circle — Marijuana/purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale/felony, marijuana-possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Christian Yandel Flores, 22, Catherine Avenue — Criminal trespass.

▲ Mark Andrew Green, 22, College Blvd. — Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

▲ Christian Isaiah Harjo, 23, Renfrew Place, Staton Island, N.Y. — Public drunkenness.

▲ Luquan Calhoun Hartfield, 41, Silverbirch Place, Augusta — Marijuana-possession less than 1 oz., possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, tampering with evidence/ misdemeanor, failure to stop at stop sign, no insurance.

▲ Javon Marquavious Haynes, 19, Billy Mikell Rd. — Wanted person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, no insurance, driving on wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, lighted headlights/other lights required, too fast for conditions.

▲ Jessica Deangle Haynes, 38, Billy Mikell Rd. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.

▲ Major Lewis, 56, Main St. — Simple battery/ family violence.

▲ Kobe Malik Sanders, 19, Valley Rd. — Hit-and-run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Kayla Olivia Taylor, 19, Highway 67 Apartments — Simple assault, criminal trespass.

▲ Courtni Sheree Wells, 32, Packinghouse Rd. Apartments — Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Bennett, Carissia Zicora, 25, Hwy. 21, Port Wentworth — Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Lesley Bustos Camacho, 23, Rucker Lane — DUI- less safe/alcohol, tail lights/ lens required, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to maintain lane license, driving without license.

▲ Hilarion De La Rosa, 58, Chaseridge Drive, Mcdonough — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI- less safe/alcohol.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Matthew James Deloach, 22, Pine Level Rd., Oglethorpe — DUI- less safe/alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ John Malcolm Osterndorf, 18, Eastern Way, Orlando, Fla. — Criminal trespass, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.

▲ Bradley Paul Pate, 22, Church St, Gibson, N.C. — DUI- less safe/alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.





➤ Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region Five Statesboro

▲ Herman Johnson, 22, Prince Way — Aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Five calls Friday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 14 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — six calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; three calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 46 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Friday; three accident calls and 18 medical calls Saturday; one first-responder call and 28 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six accident call and eight medical calls Friday; one accident and nine medical calls Saturday; and three medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 53 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Department of Transportation — One call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County — Two calls Friday; One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies — One call Friday.





— compiled by Eddie Ledbetter



