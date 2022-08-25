Police report, 8/26/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Elijah Jaquan Cone, 25, East 3rd St., Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Taylor Marie Collins, 19, Speckled Cat Drive, Sylvania – Bench warrant/felony.

Sean Roberto Dockery, 36, Pine Hurst Drive, St. Mary’s – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, simple assault/family violence, harassing communications.

Hannah Louise Edwards, 38, Highway 80 East, Brooklet – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Brandi Nichole Godbee, 36, Cprbett St., East Dublin – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Fritzgerald Hendrix, 58, Ervin Road – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Dentavius Rakeem Lanier, 28, Shuman Road, Clito – Battery/family violence first offense, battery/family violence second or subsequent offense.

Michel Morales-Rosas, 26, Chase Trailer Park – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to yield when entering intersection.

Keion Zayne Morrison, 19, Highway 80 West, Portal – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of Schedule II, IV or V controlled substances with intent, public drunkenness, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Velma Louis Mosely, 20, Horsefly Road, Portal – Possession of Schedule II, IV or V controlled substances with intent, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Michael John Smith, 39, Jenks St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Romeo Thomas, 20, Honey Road, Sylvania – Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Keionie Lashae Wallace, 26, Church St. – Flee or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jared Jeremiah Williams, 24, Groover Lane – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, bicycle must be on right side of roadway.

Statesboro Police Department

Tyquarn De’mon Bacon, 20, Tillman St. – Affray.

Keandre Deontez Curtis, 21, Cab Drive, Sylvania – Pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.

Cameron Elijah Douglas, 22, Teal Circle – Purchase, manufacture, distribution, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kamaal Selah Jackson, 19, Brannen Drive – Affray.

Morgan Elizabeth Kosanovich, 17, Shuman Road – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, furnishing, possession, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, theft by shoplifting.

William Allen Martin, 59, Wesley Haire Lane, Claxton – Criminal trespass.

Amaya Nachole Dietraniece Murrain, 20, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Joshua Tiwan Smith, 36, North Main St. – Criminal trespass.

Brooklet Police Department

Ethan Alexander Morrison, 18, Sugarland Blvd., Brooklet – Theft by shoplifting.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Javier Rosas Angeles, 24, Sand Piper Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Carissa Zicora Bennett, 25, Highway 21, Port Wentworth – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances.

Michael Anthony Chatman, 60, Highway 24 – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Marcial Logan Williams, 23, Lexington Way, Richmond – DUI less safe alcohol, holding/supporting wireless device, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, slower vehicle must keep right, purchase, manufacture, distribution, possession or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, impeding the flow of traffic, obstruction of law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, slower vehicle must keep right.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Matthew James DeLoach, 22, Pine Level Road, Oglethorpe – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other headlights required.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 18-25)

▲ Portal – 10 medical response calls; four fire alarms; two structure fires.

▲ Register – Three fire alarm calls; four medical response calls.

▲ Nevils – Five medical response calls.

▲ Bay – Four medical response calls; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson – Seven medical response calls; one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet – One structure fire; 21 medical response calls; one medical call.

▲ Leefield – Two medical response calls.

▲ Clito – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Seven calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy