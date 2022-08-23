Police report, 8/24/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy L. Powell, 28, Olde Towne Drive, Columbus – Financial transaction card forgery, theft by deception/felony, financial transaction card fraud.

James Troy Robinson, 61, West 32 St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Ted Ashley Vickery, 41, South Railroad Ave., Springfield – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

James Ebbin Spratlin, 50, Dry Branch Village – Theft by shoplifting, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license expired or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kindree Harper Sullivan, 19, Palmwood Court, Jacksonville, Fla. – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol by person under legal age.

Ezana Ivane Teshome, 21, Beaver Creek Drive – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Robert James Shipman, 45, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, sale of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, drugs not in original container, DUI less safe drugs, no license on person, impeding the flow of traffic, expired registration.

Hank Olan Wilson, 37, Kendricks Road, Brooklet – Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said customer used possibly fraudulent credit card to make purchases. After investigation, the driver of a U-Haul van was stopped and arrested.

KYLE SORRELL ROAD — Complainant said the right rear window of her car was shattered and someone had gone through her vehicle. She said one of the items missing was a black fanny pack. She said she told her neighbor of the incident and he said he would contact the Sheriff’s Office. She later checked around her residence and found her fanny pack. She said she thinks she knows who broke into her car, but has no proof. She wanted to document the incident for insurance purposes.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol — Six calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department — 17 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS — One first responder call and seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 36 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies — One call Monday.

