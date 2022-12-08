Police report, 8/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Todd Boyett, 43, Kennedy Pond Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Terrell Lavone Brown, 28, East Main St. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jonah Barry Chumley, 43, Old River Road South, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required, expired registration, failure to maintain lane.

Leroy Alex Davis, 43, North Terrell St., Metter – Two charges aggravated stalking, two charges stalking, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Tavores Fambro, 36, McFerrin Circle, Riverdale – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, suspended registration.

Santiago Guerrero, 30, Cypress Lake MHP – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

James Lavar Harris, 35, East Main St. – Bench warrant/felony.

Raymont Johnson, 36, Hayden Road – Bench warrant/felony.

Derek Harlyn Patrick, 44, Riverview Road, Brooklet – Battery/family violence first offense.

Shayne Lee Roberts, 41, Polk Road North – Use of a firearm by a convicted felon in commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two charges theft by receiving stolen property/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Lona Erica Jane Smith, 40, Grady Johnson Road – Criminal trespass.

Teresa Lanier Stubbs. P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet – Possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon Alexis Williams, 44, Baldwin St. – Simple battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Carlos DeQuan Covington, 46, Steeple Chase Court – Theft by taking/motor vehicle, operating restrictions for off-road vehicle.

Christopher Thomas Diefenbach, 17, West Roxboro Road NE, Atlanta – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

Tinijah Naomi Johnson, 21, Tradewinds Way, Claxton – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Taylor Nicole Lewis, 21, Highway 67 – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

Shamar Malcolm Littles, 22, Tiger Trail, Swainsboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Myracle Louise Lynch, 22, Statesboro Place Circle – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Richmond Leo Malphus, 44, West Lee St., Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Charity Jacole Smith 27, East Olliff St. – Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Ryan Andrew Staley, 23, Spring St., Warm Springs – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Connor Aki Lavon Washington, 21, Lanier Drive – Failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Cassandra Michelle Carter, 48, Emit Deal Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield when entering roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Arquis DeAngelo Douglas, 20, DJS Way, Pooler – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving/stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, tag lights required.

Chanlethia Sade Kemp, 37, Murphey Ave., SW, Atlanta – Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Andrew Xavier Pinto, 19, Wilder Ave., Bronx, NY – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Jason Glenn Wilkerson, 41, Tein City – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls August 4-11)

▲ Portal – 12 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one vehicle fire; two structure fires; one brush/grass fire; two rescue calls; one woods fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register – One miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire; one rescue call; one vehicle fire; five medical response calls; one structure fire; one accident with injuries; one need assistance call.

▲ Nevils – One medical response call; one medical call; one structure fire.

▲ Bay – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.

▲ Stilson – Three medical response calls; one structure fire; one miscellaneous fire call; one alarm.

▲ Brooklet – One medical call; one fire alarm; six structure fires; 19 medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one accident with injuries; one miscellaneous fire call; one need assistance call; one alarm; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Leefield – Two medical response calls.

▲ Clito – Two medical response calls; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – 10 calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 15 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call, one first responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 24 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy