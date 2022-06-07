Police report, 7/6/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Hinton Baker, 35, Rebecca Circle, Brooklet – Terroristic threats and acts, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Christopher George Evans, 45, Seagull Lane – DUI less safe alcohol.

Malik Anthony Lawson, 22, Lankford Drive, Valdosta – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

Norman Detric Lee, 65, Calgary Glen, Austell – Sale of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony.

Steven Mikell Lee, Tree Mountain Parkway, Stone Mountain – Possession of cocaine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony.

Taryn Nicole Marques, 39, T.R. Smith Road, Ellabell – Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Demetrius Marquis Perkins, 27, Summerside Road, Ellabell – Criminal trespass.

James Wesley Stephens, 59, Veterans Parkway, Barnesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony

Statesboro Police Department

Don Marquis Byrd, 35, Highway 301 North – Simple battery.

Ricky Deon Dawson, 27, Chandler Road – Criminal trespass.

Brian Lee Futch, 51, Kermit Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, improper starting of parked vehicle.

Jammie Hagins, 42, Hiltonia Road, Sylvania – Possession of cocaine, possession of drug related objects.

Yolanda Nicole Marshall, 41, Chandler Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

GBI Region Five Statesboro

Destinee Shaquana Carroll, 31, South Cone St. Brooklet – False statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of government.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Heaven Shaenavian Frye, 20, Ponderosa Road, Portal – DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, violation of license restrictions.

Hunter William Fuller, 22, Statesboro Ave. – Two charges possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Robert Donald Hatfield, 43, Spring Creek Road – DUI less safe alcohol, two charges DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Dominique Olivia Morgan, 28, Lagoon Road – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jesse Eli Odom, 32, Foxboro Lane, Glennville – DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 27 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday; 17 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; seven calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Seven calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Seven calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday; four calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday; 15 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 17 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Sunday; two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Five accident calls, two coroner calls, three first responder calls and 28 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, three first responder calls and 27 medical calls Sunday; one accident call and 23 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday; six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Saturday; three fire calls and five medical calls Sunday; one accident call and seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Saturday; 48 calls Sunday; 22 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center ER – One call Sunday; one call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Saturday; one calls Monday.

Candler County Hospital – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy