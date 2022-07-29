Police report, 7/30/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kelly Beasley, 32, Baygall Road, Garfield — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Roy Elliott Bennett, 39, Hazelhurst Road, Waynesville — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Ralph Lee Geary, 56, Dogwood Manor Road, Coalmont, Tenn. — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Kirsten Helen Hunter, 17, East Main St. — Influencing a witness, criminal trespass.

▲ Matthew Brian Hutcheson, 27, Ogeechee Road, Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Kenneth Adrian Ladson, 33, South Main St., Hinesville —Criminal trespass damage to property, criminal trespass.

▲ Cody Darness Mock, 30, Sims Road, Pembroke — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Lavelton Marikee Morgan, 41, Packinghouse Road — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Kristin Leigh Rigdon, 36, P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ David Edward Scott, 60, Old Register Road — Possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Quantavious Michael Carter, 28, Rucker Lane — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Bailey David Perry, 23, Hummingbird Circle — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tag lights required.





➤ Brooklet Police Department

▲ Kasey Michelle Malphus, 39, West Lee St. — Three charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcibile felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Alexander Terrell Young, 20, Shady Lane, Sylvania — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, expired registration, failure to obey traffic control device, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HOMER BUNCH ROAD — Complainant said her husband was in violation of the custody agreement they have for their children. She said they were supposed to be returned to her home at 6 p.m. Sunday, but he said they were in Charleston, SC with him and would not be back until Monday morning. She said he is often an hour or more late in returning the children, but this was the first time they had missed a night. She said she wanted the incident documented in case she needed to contact an attorney about the custody agreement.

▲ A.J. RIGGS ROAD — An employee was being terminated and refused to leave the place of business. He was served with a criminal trespass warning and left the premises.

▲ LIVE OAK LANE — Complainant said his landlord cut off the water to his home. The landlord said he was being evicted and refused a certified letter sent to him informing him of his eviction. Landlord said the well that serves her home and the rental home had to have the water line replaced. Landlord said the complainant refused to pay for his share of the line. Landlord said she would follow up with Magistrate Court on the eviction process.

▲ WAVERLY LANE — Complainant said he received a letter from Verizon Wireless stating he was delinquent with his account and owed $407. He said he does have a Verizon account, but the account number referenced on the letter is not his. Complainant contacted Verizon and was told to file a police report and close his account.

▲ NORTH JACKSON ROAD — Complainant said she received a call from a phone the identified as Wells Fargo. She said the caller told her that her loan with Wells Fargo was being modified and a $700 payment was needed for escrow. She was told to get a money order for $700. She became skeptical and contacted her bank directly. She was told it was a scam and her banking information was changed. No fraudulent had occurred on the account.

▲ CLITO ROAD — Complainant said a bush hog he keeps stored on a trailer under a car port was taken. He said the trailer was still there. He supplied the serial number for the BH317 and it was entered as stolen.

▲ BRUCE GROOVER ROAD — Complainant said an unknown offender tried to take $91,000 from her bank account. She said she was alerted to the transaction and immediately let her bank know to cancel the transaction attempt. She filed a fraud report with the bank and will give the incident report to the bank once completed.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Complainant said an unknown offender entered her unlocked vehicle. She said a credit card a CashApp card, a food stamp card and driver’s license were taken from her wallet that was inside the center console. She said she was able to dispute the transactions on her credit card and CashApp and was refunded the fraudulent transactions.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 21-28)

▲ Portal — 14 medical response calls; one fire alarm call; one medical call; one miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire; one rescue call; one woods fire.

▲ Register — One brush/grass fire; one medical response call.

▲ Nevils — One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Bay — Two medical response calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Stilson — Two medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet — One medical call; two miscellaneous fire calls; one brush/grass fire; 19 medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield — One fire alarm; one brush/grass fire; three medical response calls.

▲ Clito — Four medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; five calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Wednesday; 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Wednesday; seven calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Wednesday; 26 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Wednesday; 14 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, three first-responder calls and 26 medical calls Wednesday; one accident call, two first-responder calls and 24 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and three medical calls Wednesday; eight medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 36 calls Wednesday; 44 calls Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday; one calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Wayne County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy