Police report, 7/15/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Edwin Keith Wilson, 56, Plantation Mobile Home Park – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Morgan Lindsey Rodgers, 30, Golf Club Drive, Metter – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., expired registration, holding/supporting wireless communications devices.

Kenny Joe Smith, 58, Gesmon Neville Lane – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, one way roadway or rotary traffic.

Sacoya Nicole Williams, 23, Broad St., Augusta – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jhalia Marie Winters, 17, Dunlap St. – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

TALONS LAKE DRIVE – Complainant said she let her Shih Tzu dog out in the morning. She said her daughter saw a silver, four-door car, possibly a Mercedes, drive through their backyard. Complainant said she went outside to get the dog, but she could not find the dog. She said the dog is black and white with no collar. She said she would press charges. She give a photo of the dog to investigators and the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

SOUTH OLD RIVER ROAD – Complainant said someone took his Ford F-150, two-door truck. He said the vehicle has engine issues and could not been driven away. It also has tools in the vehicle and an AC unit in the bed. He showed the title to the vehicle and it was entered as stolen.

DELOACH CHURCH ROAD – Complainant said he ordered four Mickey Thompson Baha Boss All-terrain tires. He said the tires were confirmed as delivered, but he said he did not receive the tires. He doesn’t know if they were stolen or not delivered. He said the tire company told him to file an incident report and show them a copy. They would then send out four more tires.

THOMAS VILLAGE – Complainant said she believed someone was in her residence that was supposed to be vacant.

DEERFIELD DRIVE – Complainant said several strange things have happened to her recently. She said the solar lights around her home have cut at times without explanation. She said she was lying on her trampoline when she noticed a drone fly over head. She said she believes several vehicles have been following her when she leaves her home. She said a group of individuals involved with organized crime are after her. The case remains under investigation.

R.J. KENNEDY ROAD – Complainant said someone stole his 2018 blue Polaris Scrambler 850. He said the key was not in the vehicle and appears someone put it in neutral and rolled it across the yard. The VIN was provided and it will be entered as stolen.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls July 7-14)

▲ Portal – Seven medical response calls; two rescue calls; one accident with injuries.

▲ Register – Two rescue calls; three medical response calls; one accident with injuries.

▲ Nevils – One structure fire; one medical response call; one fire alarm call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Bay – Two medical response calls; one fire alarm call.

▲ Stilson – Two medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Brooklet – One structure fire; 13 medical response calls; three fire alarm calls; two brush/grass fire calls; one rescue call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Leefield – One vehicle fire; two brush/grass fire calls; three medical response calls.

▲ Clito – One medical response call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 18 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department –13 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two first responder calls and 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 35 calls Wednesday.

Emanuel County County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy